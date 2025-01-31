Lyrical Joe unites rising talents in electrifying rap cypher ‘Crisis’

Rapper and lyricist Lyrical Joe is back with a hard-hitting rap cypher titled Crisis with the explosive talents of rising stars.

Featuring Odeneho Cannella, Trooth Wordsmith, Korley Black, and Tician Ruler, this track delivers an electrifying blend of artistry and storytelling that promises to captivate hip-hop fans worldwide.

CRISIS is a testament to Lyrical Joe’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of rap, offering a platform for the next generation of rap stars to showcase their lyrical prowess. Each featured artist brings their unique flavor, creating a gripping synergy that reflects the evolution of the genre.

Speaking about the track, Lyrical Joe said, “Crisis more than just a cypher—it’s a movement. It’s about uniting voices and proving that African hip-hop is a force to be reckoned with.”