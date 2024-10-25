Rudebwoy Tymer has our attention with his latest release ‘Apology’

After capturing our attention with the infectious grooves of the Amapiano-infused ‘Monaco’ a few months ago, Apology crooner, Rudebwoy Tymer is back at it again.

He builds on its success with another hit, ‘Apology.’ The new song showcases bold flavors poised to liven the mood anywhere it goes up.

Listen to it here: https://linktr.ee/rudebwoytymer

The Samsney-produced ‘Apology’ is made for the dance floor! While it gets you moving, its chaotic yet melodic mélange of instruments perfectly complements Rudebwoy Tymer’s vocals.

The star proceeds to excite, effortlessly switching between English, French, Twi, and classic Nigerian jargon to create a vibe-worthy experience.

‘Apology’ joins the Ghanaian artist’s growing catalog of hits, slotting in as his second release of the year. Its distinct vocals and atmosphere are poised to keep listeners captivated.

If anything, it heightens anticipation for future releases from the Reggae-Dancehall star whose style keeps audiences going gaga! Don’t miss out on this one-of-a-kind tune. It’s a madness!

Born Kevin Bright Nana Kwame Baah, Rudebwoy Tymer aka The New Generation King is a singer-songwriter and a well-known fashionista.



Although mainly categorized as Reggae and Dancehall, his music occasionally blends in other Afro sounds, including Afrobeats, Amapiano and more.



Instagram: rudebwoytymer X (Twitter): @rudebwoytymer

Facebook: Rudebwoy Tymer

