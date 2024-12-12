Audiomack celebrates five years in Africa: A milestone of growth and accessibility

In the five years since music streaming and discovery platform Audiomack launched its first African office in Nigeria, the platform has achieved more than 58 billion Afrobeats streams in this thriving new territory. This milestone has cemented Audiomack’s position as the number one app in Nigeria on both iOS and Android while amplifying the global success of local artists like Omah Lay, Ayra Starr, and Seyi Vibez.

This success was no accident.

Audiomack’s team in Africa, led by Vice President of Marketing Charlotte “Char” Bwana, tailored the platform to the needs of artists and listeners in Nigeria and across the continent.

The service introduced new payment systems to help listeners experience the ad-free premium version Audiomack+ for a month, a week, or even a day to experience a favorite artist’s latest release. A combined 1.9 billion offline downloads helped Audiomack users enjoy their favorite music even in areas with spotty internet connections. Afrobeats playlists – of which there are now more than 7.5 million – sprang up all the time.

The Audiomack team also spoke directly to artists through Audiomack Masterclasses, educating them on the music industry. Advice ranged from royalty splits to discovery tactics and uploading a track to the service. According to Bwana, “Artists realized Audiomack was a service that could be touched rather than just existing in the cloud somewhere.”

Bwana continued: “Simply being able to be on the ground and work with as many artists as possible, to know their needs and wants, helped us to scale to where we are today five years later.”

Audiomack is not resting on its laurels. Recent partnerships with multiple payment providers, including Flutterwave, MTN Nigeria, and Carry1st, Africa’s leading consumer payments provider, have increased accessibility to even more listeners in several African nations.

“We’ve done our best to make it affordable for anyone to listen to their favorite artists on Audiomack+,” Bwana said. “We’re proud to have made music more accessible.”

Audiomack In Africa By The Numbers

Total Afrobeats streams in Nigeria since 2020: 58 billion

Audiomack App Store ranking: 1 iOS Store / 1 Android Store

MAU & DAU in Nigeria: 15.3M MAU & 4.9M DAU

Afrobeats growth streams since 2020: 258% increase in yearly streams

Number of offline downloads: 1.9 billion

User-generated playlist since 2020: 7,545,268

Showcase Audiomack Top Nigeria playlists: Verified: Afrosounds (167 million plays), Weekly 100: Nigeria (140 million plays), Weekly 100: Lagos (47 million plays), Seyi Vibez Essentials (42 million plays), Naijamapiano (35 million plays), Asake Essentials (34 million plays), We Dey Vibe (30 million plays), Bella Shmurda Essentials (29 million plays), Hometown Heroes: Nigeria (24 million plays), Mohbad Essentials (22 million plays), BNXN Essentials (22 million plays), Verified: Hip-Hop (21 million plays)

Top 5 most streamed Afrobeats Albums: Work of Art by Asake (476 million), Mr. Money With the Vibe by Asake (462 million plays), Billion Dollar Baby 2.0 by Seyi Vibez (430 million plays), Boy Alone by Omah Lay (386 million plays), Blessed by Mohbad (250 million plays), Timeless by Davido (236 million plays), Twice as Tall by Burna Boy (234 million plays), Maverick by Kizz Daniel (219 million plays), The Villain I Never Was by Black Sherif (216 million plays), Thy Kingdom Come by Seyi Vibez (213 million plays), I Told Them… by Burna Boy (212 million plays)

Top 5 most streamed songs: “Lonely At the Top” by Asake (87 million plays), “Terminator” by Asake (66 million plays), “Bandana” by Fireboy DML (65 million plays), “Amapiano” by Asake (61 million plays), “Peace Be Unto You” by Asake (60 million plays), “Beast & Peace” by Mohbad (54 million plays), “GWAGWALADA” by BNXN (53 million plays), “2:30” by Asake (52 million plays), “soso” by Omah Lay (52 million plays), “Cana” by Seyi Vibez (52 million plays), “Cast” by Shallipopi (49 million plays), “Buga (Lo Lo Lo)” by Kizz Daniel (49 million plays)

Top 5 Most streamed artists in Nigeria of all time: Seyi Vibez (1.4 billion plays), Asake (1.2 billion plays), Burna Boy (1.1 billion plays), Bella Shmurda (735 million plays), Omah Lay (716 million plays), Kizz Daniel (700 million plays), Mohbad (647 million plays), OLAMIDE (624 million plays), Zinoleesky (606 million plays), Davido (543 million plays), Fireboy DML (508 million plays), Wizkid (459 million plays)

Top 10 Nigerian women on Audiomack – Simi, Tiwa Savage, Teni, Qing Madi, Yemi Alade, Fave, Ayra Starr, Tems, Asa, Niniola

Top 5 most-streamed Gospel songs: “Obinigwe” by Minister GUC (11 million), “Daddy Wey Dey Pamper” by Moses Bliss (11 million), “Chinedum” by Mercy Chinwo (10 million), “Obinasom” by Mercy Chinwo (10 million), “Too Faithful” by Moses Bliss (8 million)

Audiomack connects artists with fans. A music streaming and discovery platform boasting over 30 million monthly users, Audiomack lets artists across the world directly upload unlimited music for free while also boasting a curated library of music from all three major labels and Merlin. Industry-leading features include Connect, a messaging tool for artists to engage with their fans; Supporters, where superfans can directly support their favorite artists; and Audiomod, which allows listeners to speed up, slow down, and edit tracks in real-time. With half a million active creators, Audiomack spotlights rising artists and music scenes from across the globe and is a top-5 music app on Android in 17 African countries.