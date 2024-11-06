fbpx
Lists

Discover the Sound of October 2024: Ghana Music’s Top 10 Music Picks

Ghana Music has curated a special list featuring the top 10 music picks for October.

Photo of Worla Quist, Ghana Music Worla Quist, Ghana Music Follow on X Send an email 48 mins ago
1 minute read
Discover the Sound of October 2024: Ghana Music’s Top 10 Music Picks
Discover the Sound of October 2024: Ghana Music’s Top 10 Music Picks. Photo Credit: DJ Breezy

As October draws to a close, let’s look back on the month that was filled with captivating Ghana music sounds with Ghana Music’s Top 10 Music Picks.

From energetic jams to soulful melodies, Ghanaian artists delivered a diverse range of music that has resonated with audiences across the country throughout October 2024.

To celebrate the vibrant music scene, Ghana Music has curated a special list featuring the top 10 music picks for September.

Related Articles

Top 10 Ghana Music Picks October 2024

1. DJ Breezy – Rollercoaster feat. Xlimkid & AraTheJay

2. Amerado & Samini – Ankonam Remix

3. M.anifest, The Cavemen & Flea – Puff Puff

4. Sefa – All Over feat. Camidoh

5. KJ Spio & Gyakie – Days Pass By

6. King Paluta – For the Popping

7. Larruso – Mad

8. Wendy Shay – Vivian

9. OliveTheBoy & Mayorkun – A Fuul

10. Juls, Black Sherif & Projexx – Timing

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment, and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want to be featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767 or via Email at info@ghanamusic.com. #GhanaMusic

Tags
Photo of Worla Quist, Ghana Music Worla Quist, Ghana Music Follow on X Send an email 48 mins ago
1 minute read
Photo of Worla Quist, Ghana Music

Worla Quist, Ghana Music

Related Articles

Discover the Sound of February: GhanaMusic.com’s Top 10 Music Picks

Discover the sound of February 2024: Ghana Music’s Top 10 Music Picks

29th February 2024
Shatta Wale Eyes Presidential Ambition: "If Ghanaians Support Me, I'll Quit Music to Run for Office"

Discover the Sound of August 2024: Ghana Music’s Top 10 Music Picks

3rd September 2024
Discover the Sound of May 2024: Ghana Music’s Top 10 Music Picks

Discover the Sound of May 2024: Ghana Music’s Top 10 Music Picks

5th June 2024
Discover the Sound of June 2024: Ghana Music’s Top 10 Music Picks

Discover the Sound of June 2024: Ghana Music’s Top 10 Music Picks

1st July 2024

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Back to top button

2024 Week 44: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown