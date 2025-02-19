Bang Bang Bang! Beeztrap KOTM drops new song with Sarkodie & Kwesi Arthur

Beeztrap KOTM has teamed up with Ghanaian rap icons Sarkodie and Kwesi Arthur to release their highly anticipated track, Bang Bang Bang.

The new single delivers an electrifying blend of trap and hip-hop, combining Beeztrap’s unique style with Sarkodie’s rapid-fire verses and Kwesi Arthur’s raw energy.

Bang Bang Bang is a dynamic showcase of each artist’s prowess, with the track’s hard-hitting beat and captivating flow making it an instant earworm.

As all three artists continue to push boundaries in the African music scene, this collaboration serves as a bold statement of creativity and the powerful synergy between Ghana’s finest talents.

With fans eagerly anticipating more from this trio, Bang Bang Bang is set to be a game-changer for the music scene.

Rap Icon Beeztrap KOTM. Photo Credit: Beeztrap KOTM