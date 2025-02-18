Stonebwoy names AratheJay and Fameye for UP & RUNNIN6 Tour in London

Stonebwoy has announced AratheJay and Fameye as guest artists for the London stop of his UP & RUNNIN6 Tour. The concert, set for March 8 at O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire, will not only showcase his latest album but also mark Ghana’s Independence celebration in the UK.

The Ghanaian superstar confirmed the lineup via social media, captioned, “LONDON! 🇬🇧 Since we are also celebrating Ghana Independence… I’m glad to announce I’ll be performing with my brothers @arathejay & @fameye_music.”

The UP & RUNNIN6 Tour kicks off in Chicago in February 2025, following the release of Stonebwoy’s highly anticipated album in October 2024. The tour will make stops in major North American cities, including Columbus, Toronto, New York, Worcester, and Silver Spring, before heading to the UK.

The London show promises to be a standout moment, bringing Ghanaian music and culture to the global stage.