Deena Ade Releases Intimate R&B EP “Rainy Season”

Talented Nigerian singer-songwriter, and record producer Deena Ade releases her new EP “Rainy Season”, a 4-track body of work that showcases her love for R&B and intimacy.

Perfect for the rainy or winter season, “Rainy Season” is a soulful and emotive EP that features Deena Ade’s powerful vocals and versatility. The EP is executive produced by Deena Ade herself, with production credits going to Soü.

The EP features collaborations with Shakez Baba on the opening track “Evolution of Change” and Luigi Anywhere on “Better Time”, the lead single released earlier this year.

Deena Ade has been making waves in the music industry with her consistent releases and evolving sound. Her music career has been on a steady rise, with notable releases such as her 7-track EP “Missed Calls” in 2022.

With “Rainy Season”, Deena Ade solidifies her position as a notable voice in the Nigerian music industry and beyond. Her hard work and talent have earned her recognition, including a nomination for Best Alternative Song of the Year at the 14th edition of the Headies Music Award.

Listen to “Rainy Season” now and experience Deena Ade’s soulful voice and intimate R&B sound.

