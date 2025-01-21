ChiNaZor; The Nigerian Afrobeat Artiste making Waves in Ghana Music with a Unique Style

ChiNaZor Deborah, better known by her stage name ChiNaZor (formerly known as Deb China), is a fast-rising Afrobeat singer from Nigeria. Born in Eastern Nigeria, ChiNaZor is also affectionately referred to as ‘China’.

Known for her controversial status, ChiNaZor embarked on her journey in the entertainment industry in 2017, initially making a mark as a model and video vixen, also as an actress before transitioning into a career as an Afrobeat singer and songwriter.

Her musical journey officially began in 2022, where she has since captivated audiences with her unique blend of Afro-fusion music, predominantly sung in English with occasional elements of other languages for wider audience and acceptance.

Focusing on the Afro-fusion subgenre of Afrobeat, ChiNaZor has showcased her versatility by collaborating across various music genres, consistently delivering stellar performances. She has quickly established herself as a promising talent in the Nigerian music scene hence exploring the Ghanaian music industry with her latest single “Tell me Something”.

Cover Artwork: Tell Me Something – ChiNaZor

Early Life and Education

Born as ChiNaZor Deborah in Eastern Nigeria, ChiNaZor honed her skills and passion for music while studying at Lagos State Polytechnic. As versatile music artiste involved in music videos, acting and singing, has embraced a new identity by choosing ChiNaZor as her new stage name. Previously known as Deb China, the video vixen, actress and music act decided to embrace her Igbo heritage, thereby adopting ChiNaZor as a projection of her new identity.

Musical Career

Originating from Imo, Nigeria, ChiNaZor’s musical style encompasses Afrobeat, Afro-pop, Dancehall and Alté influences. Armed with her captivating vocals and proficiency in piano, she continues to evolve as an artist, leaving a lasting impression on audiences with each performance.

Discography

* Too hot

* Tell Me Something

Personal Life

Beyond her music career, ChiNaZor remains dedicated to her craft, continually pushing boundaries and exploring new artistic avenues.