Wakayna unveils his new single “One Day (Gbedeka)”

Wakayna, the Ashaiman based Afrobeat artist, has once again taken to the microphone to inspire and encourage his audience. Signed under Freedom Cry Records.

He has crafted a masterpiece titled “ONE DAY” a motivational track designed to uplift and instill optimism in listeners as they pursue their dreams this year and beyond.

With powerful and relatable lyrics like “GBEDEKA ENYONYOGE, BIBIA BEYE FINE” (translated as “Patience brings sweetness, everything will be fine”), the song is set to resonate deeply with audiences. “ONE DAY” embodies hope, perseverance, and a reminder that brighter days lie ahead.

One Day (Gbedeka) – Wakayna

Mark your calendars! “ONE DAY” will be released globally on January 20, 2025. Get ready to be inspired!

Production credit goes to Khay06.