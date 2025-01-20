fbpx
Music

Wakayna unveils his new single “One Day (Gbedeka)”

Experience the uplifting power of Wakayna's new Afrobeat track "ONE DAY" with motivational lyrics to inspire and instill optimism in listeners.

Ghana Music
Ghana Music

Wakayna, the Ashaiman based Afrobeat artist, has once again taken to the microphone to inspire and encourage his audience. Signed under Freedom Cry Records.

He has crafted a masterpiece titled “ONE DAY” a motivational track designed to uplift and instill optimism in listeners as they pursue their dreams this year and beyond.

With powerful and relatable lyrics like “GBEDEKA ENYONYOGE, BIBIA BEYE FINE” (translated as “Patience brings sweetness, everything will be fine”), the song is set to resonate deeply with audiences. “ONE DAY” embodies hope, perseverance, and a reminder that brighter days lie ahead.

One Day (Gbedeka) - Wakayna
One Day (Gbedeka) – Wakayna

Mark your calendars! “ONE DAY” will be released globally on January 20, 2025. Get ready to be inspired!

Production credit goes to Khay06.

See also  Roy X Taylor teams up with Fameye for Christ Remix (Live)

You Might Also Like

OT n Aiges collaborate with Amerado for Biibi Gyegye Wo

Christa Boafo inspires with new single ‘The Lord of Hosts’

KobbySalm shares stories of God’s Protection on ‘Aseda II

MzVee gets real about love on ‘My Head’

‘Eledumare’ by Jeff Tuffour brings divine inspiration with powerful anthem

- Advertisement -
TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByGhana Music
Follow:
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
Previous Article Cover Artwork: Excellent – KOJO BLAK & Kelvyn Boy 2025 Week 3: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Trending

Teddy Osei of Osibisa. Photo Credit: Modern Ghana
Music Legend Teddy Osei of Osibisa Dies at 88
News
Dynamic artiste Obed Psych
Together Forever: Obed Psych & Lamisi unite on heartfelt new song
Music
Gyakie/KiDi. Photo Credit: Gyakie/KiDi
Celebrity Watch 2025: Ghana’s Rising Star Gyakie and KiDi Battle for the Crown
News
Ghanaian dancehall sensation Shatta Wale. Photo Credit: Shatta Wale
Shatta Wale Earns Four Nominations at the 42nd IRAWMA Awards
News
Rap Fada
Rap Fada & Bisa Kdei drops ‘Etaaso’ – A Night time love story
Music
- Advertisement -

Latest

Cover Artwork: Excellent – KOJO BLAK & Kelvyn Boy
2025 Week 3: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
TGMA 2025
TGMA introduces Best Urban/Contemporary Gospel Song award for 2025
News
Give It To Me - Young Paris. Credit: YouTube
Young Paris Unveils Catchy New Video ‘Give It To Me’
Africa
5 Practical Tips to Advance Your Music Career and Brand in 2025
5 Practical Tips to Advance Your Music Career and Brand in 2025
Industry Insider
Amaarae. Photo Credit: The Triibe
Amaarae to Perform at Governors Ball Music Festival 2025
News

Popular

Ghana's Top 10 Musicians in 2024
Ghana’s Top 10 Musicians in 2024: Updated
Lists
Baaba J. Photo Credit: Supplied
Talking Happiness and Growth with Baaba J
Interviews
Grenade by AraTheJay
The Unique Sound of Arathejay: A Blend of Highlife and Afrobeats
Interviews
Rocky Dawuni. Photo Credit: Life in Lens
Ghana’s Unsung Cultural Icon: The Story of Rocky Dawuni
Interviews
Black Sherif. Photo Credit: Black Sherif/Instagram
Experience the Magic of Black Sherif at Zaama Disco 2024
News