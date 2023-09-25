Accra’s Creative Economy Deliberate Ahead of the GUINNESS ACCRAVAGANZA!

Ahead of the maiden edition of Accra’s brand new multi-artsy experience ‘Guinness Accravaganza, the world’s no.1 stout brand, Guinness, hosted 150 of Accra’s creative and cultural practitioners for a thought leadership discussion on the 20th of September, 2023 at the all-new Barndoor Beer Garden.

The exclusive event which was themed, ‘Leveraging Entertainment and Culture to Drive Tourism, and Fuel Accra’s Creative Economy’, platformed seasoned enablers across Ghana’s tourism, creative and cultural industries including PaJohn Bentsifi Dadson (founder Bentsifi/Native Adventures), Abdul-Samed Sadiq, (Digital, Ecommerce and Culture Manager at Guinness Ghana), Anabelle Mckenzie (Director, Year of Return), Kennedy AgyapongJr (Co-founder, Afrofuture), Mariam Agyeman-Buahin (Founder, Let She Go) and Sadiq Abdulai Abu (Founder, 3Music TV | Full Circle Management) to share their experiences and wealth of knowledge.

Moderated by Benjamin Offei-Addo, the panel members reviewed the immense potential of Accra’s creative economy and how it can be leveraged for good to change narratives and shift paradigms.

Mr. Roland Ofori, the Guinness Head of Breweries who delivered the keynote speech reiterated the need to unite thought leaders through events such as the Guinness Black and Bold conversations which help pay homage to the blend of tradition and innovation that defines Accra and foster collaborations for the sustained future of the capital’s creative economy.

The Black & Bold Conversations also unpacked a couple experiences such as paint and sip as guests painted the Guinness Harp in different sizes and colors, the football header challenge and the Guinness food pairings.

Guinness will also host 150 of the most influential social media personalities in Ghana at the Jamestown Coffee House, Nyaniba, on Monday 25th of September, 2023, 6pm-11pm.

The Guinness Influencer soirée promises to give the invited guests the ultimate Guinness sensorial experience, igniting their sense of taste, smell, touch, sight and hearing all in anticipation of the highly awaited ‘Guinness Accravaganza’ come September 30th, 2023.

Tickets for Guinness Accravaganza are out via the official website: www.accravaganza.com and short code *920*60*00#.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767. #GhanaMusic