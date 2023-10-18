Fasetwo To Electrify Kumasi With Live Performance “DE Vu Kasungu” concert

Ghanaian music sensation Fasetwo is set to thrill Kumasi fans with a live concert on Friday, November 10, 2023, at the Kumasi Cultural Center (Dwabrem).

The concert, which is dubbed “Fasetwo Live In Kumasi, (DE Vu Kasungu) is expected to be one of the biggest music events of the year in the city.

Fasetwo is known for his unique blend of Kasem music, Afrobeats, and Hiplife. He has released several hit songs, including “Booze Man Anthem” (feat. Nambawan), “20K Issues” (feat. Fasetwo & Fricky Eben), and “A Di Kaani” (feat. Michael Adangba).

Fasetwo is a rising star in the Ghanaian music scene, and he is quickly gaining popularity around the world.

His music is known for its catchy melodies, energetic beats, and positive messages. He is a talented vocalist and songwriter, and he is also a skilled performer.

Fans can expect to hear all of Fasetwo’s hit songs at the live concert in Kumasi. He will also be performing some new material from his upcoming album.

In addition to Fasetwo, the concert will also feature performances by some of Ghana’s hottest up-and-coming artists.

The lineup includes Kayah Bu, Ayuune Suller, Nambawan, Kaputo, Ras Kabah, Anthony Zunga, Philipo City, Isaac De Success, Pandy, Ayuba and others.

Tickets for the “Fasetwo Live In Kumasi” concert are on sale now at all major ticket outlets.

Fans are encouraged to get their tickets early, as the concert is expected to sell out.

The concert is being organized by Fasetwo’s record label, Chianabu Muzik.

The “Fasetwo Live In Kumasi” concert is sure to be a night of unforgettable music and entertainment.

Fans of Fasetwo and Ghanaian music, in general, should not miss out on this opportunity to see one of the country’s most talented artists perform live.

Fasetwo Profile

Fasetwo is a versatile Ghanaian artist from Bolgatanga, Ghana.

Fasetwo is a rising star in the Ghanaian music scene, and he is quickly gaining popularity around the world. His music is known for its catchy melodies, energetic beats, and positive messages.

He is a talented vocalist and songwriter, and he is also a skilled performer.

In addition to his music career, Fasetwo is also a businessman and philanthropist. He is the founder of Chianabu Muzik, an independent record label. He is also the founder of the Fasetwo Foundation, which is a non-profit organization that provides support to underprivileged children in Ghana.

Fasetwo is a role model for young people in Ghana and around the world. He is proof that anything is possible if you work hard and believe in yourself.

