Oki Sekum Hosts Perez Musik, Piesie Esther, others at “The 24 Experience” Live Worship Recording this Sunday! – Full Details HERE!

On September 22, 2024, Minister Oki Sekum will present “The 24 Experience,” a live worship recording event at Wesley Towers in Accra.

This highly anticipated event is inspired by the profound imagery of Revelation 4:10-11, where the twenty-four elders bow in worship before God, casting their crowns at His feet. The 24 Experience promises to be an evening of deep spiritual connection, praise, and adoration.

Minister Oki Sekum, known for his unique ability to blend traditional gospel with contemporary worship, has become a respected figure in the gospel music community. His ministry is dedicated to leading people into powerful, intimate worship moments.

With “The 24 Experience,” Oki Sekum aims to recreate the reverence and humility expressed by the elders in Revelation, fostering a spirit of total surrender and awe before God.

“The twenty-four elders fall prostrate before Him who sits on the throne, and they worship Him who lives forever and ever.

They cast their crowns before the throne, saying, ‘Worthy are You, our Lord and God, to receive glory, honor, and dominion, for You created all things.’”

— Revelation 4:10-11 (AMP)

The event will feature performances by a lineup of celebrated gospel artists, including Kyei Boate, Lady Thelma, Piesie Esther, and Perez Musik, each bringing their distinctive styles and passion for worship.

This ensemble of talented musicians will create a worship atmosphere designed to uplift and inspire attendees, drawing them into a deeper encounter with God.

Leading up to the event, Minister Oki Sekum will engage in various media interviews to share his vision for “The 24 Experience” and the spiritual significance of the Revelation passage. His goal is to invite worshippers into a divine moment, mirroring the act of casting down their crowns in reverence before the Almighty.

“The 24 Experience” is not only a milestone in Minister Oki Sekum’s ministry but also a special moment for all who attend. Through this live recording, he hopes to create an atmosphere where worshippers can experience the powerful presence of God, much like the twenty-four elders who bow in awe before His throne.

Event Details:

Date: September 22, 2024

September 22, 2024 Venue: Wesley Towers, Accra

Wesley Towers, Accra Time: 6:00 PM

For more information on “The 24 Experience”, media inquiries, or to schedule an interview with Minister Oki Sekum, get interactive via his socials: @OkiSekum

Don’t miss this unforgettable night of worship, as Minister Oki Sekum leads a spiritual encounter centered on Revelation’s powerful message of reverence and surrender.

About Minister Oki Sekum

Minister Oki Sekum is a renowned gospel artist and worship leader celebrated for his unique fusion of traditional and contemporary worship. His mission is to guide worshippers into deep, personal encounters with God, offering hope and inspiration through his music and ministry.

Minister Oki Sekum. Photo Credit: Minister Oki Sekum

