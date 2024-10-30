fbpx
Oki Sekum Releases Powerful New Single, All The Glory

Experience heartfelt praise with Oki Sekum's new single, All the Glory, celebrating God's presence and grace.

Oki Sekum. Photo Credit: Oki Sekum
Oki Sekum. Photo Credit: Oki Sekum

Ghanaian gospel artist and worship leader, Oki Sekum, releases his much-awaited single, All the Glory, a song that celebrates God’s presence and goodness. Known for his soulful worship style and deep connection with his audience, Sekum’s new track brings listeners into an experience of heartfelt praise, capturing the beauty of God’s grace and strength in our lives.

Blending a background in architecture, music ministry, and building contracting, Sekum has used his journey from architectural studies to gospel ministry to connect with people from all walks of life. His rich lyrics and thoughtful melodies create a song that reflects his love for God and his desire to lead others into worship. All the Glory carries a message of gratitude and joy, inviting everyone to lift their hearts in praise.

Sekum’s commitment to his faith and family is the heartbeat of his ministry, as he balances life as a husband, father, and dedicated worship leader. His performances at major events across Ghana and abroad have earned him a reputation for creating worshipful atmospheres that resonate deeply with his audiences. As he releases All the Glory, Sekum continues to build a ministry that uplifts and inspires, inviting listeners into a moment of peace and connection with God.

With a powerful message and captivating sound, All the Glory is now available on all major streaming platforms, ready to encourage listeners everywhere to reflect on God’s unwavering love.

Cover Artwork: All The Glory - Oki Sekum
About Oki Sekum

Oki Sekum is a gospel musician, worship leader, and building contractor from Ghana, dedicated to leading people into worship through music that resonates deeply. As a devoted husband and father, Sekum’s ministry is shaped by a blend of faith, family values, and professional commitment. He has ministered globally, bringing people closer to God through his message of love, grace, and inspiration.

