Agyakomah selected by Sephora for groundbreaking music collective

Afrofusion artiste Agyakomah has proudly announced her selection by Sephora for their groundbreaking Sephora Sounds music collective.

In a recent post, Agyakomah expressed her deep honor and excitement for this unique opportunity.

The emerging artist will now have her distinctive music and soundtracks featured across Sephora’s social platforms, adding an artistic dimension to the renowned beauty brand’s content.

Sephora Sounds aims to uplift under represented musicians and amplify their voices, giving Agyakomah’s indie journey a powerful new stage.

Her inclusion in this pioneering initiative marks a significant milestone in her career, showcasing the fusion of beauty and beats that resonates with audiences far and wide.

Connect with her on:

Twitter – @Agyakomah

Instagram – @agyakomah

YouTube – Agyakomah

Facebook – Agyakomah

