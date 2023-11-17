The Bad Guy! Agyakomah releases captivating Afrofusion single

Afrofusion artist Agyakomah has released her first single of the year titled, “The Bad Guy.”

On the track produced by B Noize, listeners can hear a mellow guitar riff over a smooth bass line as her voice forces you to listen to the opening line, “I can be whatever, whoever in your story, you labeled me the villain because I won’t repeat history.”

Written by the Ghanaian-American entertainer herself, Agyakomah invites listeners to think on if they’re truly the bad guy or simply finding their worth.

Speaking about the new song, Agyakomah says, “The Bad Guy represents anyone who finally starts creating boundaries in their lives and begins choosing their peace of mind before anyone else’s.

Sometimes when we stop being a pushover or coddling other people’s feelings, it can make people start looking at you differently because you no longer accept the unacceptable. I want listeners to hear the track and ask themselves, “Who’s really the bad guy here?”

Agyakomah

“People who’ve listened to my debut EP, “A Diva’s Manifesto,” can expect for me to bring more of that AfroSoul/R&B fusion that I love to play around with on my next releases, this time around, I wanted to come out with a vibe that really resonated with how I was currently feeling and set the tone for the types of topics I will be discussing, and they will definitely be conversation starters!”

“The Bad Guy” is set to be accompanied with an official music video soon to be released, co-directed by Agyakomah herself and Ashanti Sharrieff, owner, co-director, DP and editor of Queens-based media production company True Tone Collective.

Ashanti has worked with major brands including HBO, The Apollo Theatre, and Make Make Entertainment.

Ashanti says, “It was a pleasure to partner with Agyakomah on her music video as the co-director, DP and editor. We shared the appreciation of crafting the story, picking the locations and having the patience to create a final piece of art that we’re both very proud of.

It’s important for me to work with like-minded creatives like herself who are passionate creatives of color, so we can truly be the change we want to see in the industry.”

Agyakomah’s end of year release gives listeners a taste of what’s to come for her 2024 single releases and ultimately her 2nd EP currently in the works.

“The Bad Guy” comes on the heels of her 2021 debut EP “A Diva’s Manifesto” that led her to have an appearance in the upcoming short film “CROWN”, (where her songs were featured as part of the soundtrack), performing in front of legendary figures in entertainment like Deborah Cox, Kelley Carter, Bernice King, opening up for Talib Kweli and most recently selected by international beauty retailer SEPHORA for its first ever SEPHORA SOUNDS MUSIC collective highlighting budding independent artists.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767. #GhanaMusic