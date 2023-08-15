What would an Amandzeba & Flavour collab sound like? Another Ghana-Naija hit song loading!

Amandzeba Nat Brew has expressed a strong interest in collaborating with Nigeria’s Flavour, revealing ongoing efforts to materialize this musical partnership.

According to him, he has certain things in common with the Nigerian crooner and therefore would be very happy to work with him on a song.

The ‘Wobgedz3k3’ hitmaker in an interview with Benjamin Offei-Addo on the Asaase Breakfast Show stated that, “I told Rabbi, one of my Nigerian colleagues, that I want to do a collaboration with Flavour.

It is not an impossibility at all, and you will see what I am talking about.”

He continued by saying, “We are united in rhythm, and I don’t see why we don’t realise it.”

Amandzeba, who has really made a good name for himself and his country, Ghana, is known for his popular songs such as Wobgedz3k3, Odo Kawa, Kpanlogo, oreba and others.

He is known to employ indigenous Ghanaian rhythm and has an enormous knowledge of African rhythms and melodies too.

