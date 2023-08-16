Afro Nation’s Ghanaian Roots Secure: Tourism Minister Refutes Relocation

Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Dr. Awal Mohammed, dismisses claims of Afro Nation, the world’s largest Afrobeats festival, being relocated from Ghana.

His comments come after reports stated that Afro Nation concluded plans to hold a brand new edition in Lagos, Nigeria for the first time this year.

In an interview on the sidelines of an editors’ forum held at the Accra City Hotel on Monday, August 14, 2023, Dr. Awal said the concert will still be held in Ghana despite the announcement that Nigeria will be having its version this year.

Quick Question: Taking the minister’s comments, do we have want Afro Nation coming back this year or he should bring the alternatives he mentioned???



pic.twitter.com/U9WwmQIaFq — Yaw Boadu-Ayeboafoh – NYB (@NYB_LIVE) August 16, 2023

“Afro Nation has not been taken away from Ghana. We even had a meeting last week. We discussed it. There are certain demands they want and we are trying to look at how to collaborate. It has not been taken yet. But we have alternatives,” he stated.

Afro Nation will be held again in Ghana, “most likely. Very likely. This year, over the next three years,” he noted.

Last year, day 2 of Afro Nation 2022, which was supposed to climax the Afrobeats festival in Accra, ended abruptly due to safety concerns.

The development happened during the performance of French-Congolese star Dadju, who was among the headliners for the event. Before him, the show had witnessed sets by local stars Camidoh, KiDi, Black Sherif, and Stonebwoy.

West African acts Gyakie, Kuami Eugene, P-Square, Tiwa Savage, and CKay, South African amapiano star Kamo Mphela, and US rapper Meek Mill performed on the previous night.

Nigerian artists Asake and Rema as well as British-Nigerian rapper Skepta, who were expected to close the event, were unable to perform.

