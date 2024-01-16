Singer Ded Buddy weds Ama Nova in private ceremony!

Eric Kwasi Okine Turkson, better known as Ded Buddy, tied the knot with vocalist Ama Nova in a beautiful, intimate ceremony on January 6th.

The “Ladies Man,” exchanged vows with his longtime love at The Page Centre in Sakaman, Accra.

Ded Buddy and Ama Nova, known for keeping their relationship private, surprised fans with stunning marriage photos and videos circulating online.

Photo Credit: Ded Buddy & Ama Nova Photo Credit: Ded Buddy & Ama Nova Photo Credit: Ded Buddy & Ama Nova

Well-wishers flooded social media, celebrating their union and wishing them a lifetime of happiness.

Congratulations to the happy couple!

