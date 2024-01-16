fbpx
Singer Ded Buddy weds Ama Nova in private ceremony!

Singer Ded Buddy weds Ama Nova in private ceremony!
Photo Credit: Ded Buddy & Ama Nova

Eric Kwasi Okine Turkson, better known as Ded Buddy, tied the knot with vocalist Ama Nova in a beautiful, intimate ceremony on January 6th.

The “Ladies Man,” exchanged vows with his longtime love at The Page Centre in Sakaman, Accra.

Ded Buddy and Ama Nova, known for keeping their relationship private, surprised fans with stunning marriage photos and videos circulating online.

Singer Ded Buddy weds Ama Nova in private ceremony!
Photo Credit: Ded Buddy & Ama Nova
Singer Ded Buddy weds Ama Nova in private ceremony!
Photo Credit: Ded Buddy & Ama Nova
Singer Ded Buddy weds Ama Nova in private ceremony!
Photo Credit: Ded Buddy & Ama Nova

Well-wishers flooded social media, celebrating their union and wishing them a lifetime of happiness.

Congratulations to the happy couple!

