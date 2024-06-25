Experience hope and faith with Pastor Joseph Lawer’s new song

Known for his soulful voice and deeply spiritual lyrics, Pastor Joseph Lawer has delivered a powerful anthem of faith and hope with “What God Can’t Do Does Not Exist.”

As the song continues to gain popularity, it is clear that “What God Can’t Do Does Not Exist” is destined to become a favorite among gospel music fans, touching hearts and lifting spirits around the globe.

The song “What God Can’t Do Does Not Exist” combines contemporary urban gospel rhythms, creating a sound that is both modern and timeless.

Its uplifting melody and heartfelt lyrics speak to the challenges and triumphs of the spiritual journey, offering a message of encouragement and divine inspiration.

Listen to What God Can’t Do Does Not Exist by Pastor Joseph Lawer

In an interview, Pastor Joseph Lawer revealed that he wakes up almost every day with a new song dropping into his spirit.

“The song ‘What God Can’t Do Does Not Exist’ was directly inspired by the Holy Ghost as I witnessed the power and mercies of God doing what man thinks is impossible in my life and in the lives of others,” he emphasized.

He added, “It is a prophetic message for every child of God that the Lord reigns supreme above all circumstances and situations, and they should never think of giving up on God.”

About Pastor Joseph Lawer

Pastor Joseph Lawer is a seasoned minister of the gospel and the founder of Liberty House Chantry. He is also an author of over ten books and a gospel artist.

He holds an M.Phil in Soil Science from the University of Ghana, Legon, and a Bachelor’s degree from the University of Education, Winneba.

With over 13 years of experience as a professional teacher, Pastor Joseph Lawer has used music as a medium of communication to inspire and offer hope to many, fulfilling his role as a prophet of God.

