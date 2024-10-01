Benerl Releases New Single “Xtraordinary”

Amassing over 3 million streams, Award winning singer and songwriter Benerl, releases high vibrational new single, titled: ”Xtraordinary”. Sensational vocals are an understatement when it comes to this lyrical maestro. After racking millions of streams to his credit he has yet again put out his third single of the year, “Xtraordinary“, describing a story of rejuvenation with love.

It begins with a wealthy young man giving his lover the reassurance to love again and the ultimate need of every relationship; provision and security. He highlights clearly how he is going to provide every need and go above and beyond expected.

The song sails to a bridge that brings goosebumps to the listener as he triggers the emotion of how so many of us haven’t had a smooth love life and are hoping that whatever one we find ourselves in finally works out and brings us the peace and rest we desire.

Benerl’s ability to stir up emotion in the wells of every listeners soul coupled with his refreshing, crisp and fresh vocals sends you on wheel of excitement and relaxation in one breathe.

Benerl would like to go on to announce his extended playlist (EP) with this release. He teases with a taste of what is to come as we listen to this masterpiece. The EP would be his first and is poised to begin his local and international tour which promises to deliver unforgettable live experiences, stunning visuals, dynamic performances, a set list packed with new tracks and fan favorites.

His new release “Xtraordinary” would yet again be one of his timeless compositions. This track embodies a touch of dancehall, afropop, afrobeats and highlife all in one record showcases he genre blending abilities and versatility. A look at his music catalog proves his point that a true artist cannot be boxed.

“I started making music I love and people started singing along. Its always a humbling experience to see how far and fast our sound is traveling and I just want to keep making the best sounds I can.” says Benerl. He goes on to state how grateful he is to every listener and stressing on how surreal it is for him to see so many people sing and enjoy his sound because being amazing is one thing and having people see the light in you is another.

This musical fusion not only highlights Benerl’s versatility as an artist but also his ability to craft songs that are deeply resonant and universally appealing. With many awards to his name, a dedicated rapid growing fanbase, endorsement from industry titans and most importantly amazing music, Benerl is poised to cement his status as one of the most innovative and influential artists in the industry today.

“Xtraordinary” is now available on all major streaming platforms; Spotify, Apple Music, Boomplay, YouTube etc.

For more information about Benerl and his music follow him on all social media platforms with the name @benerloﬃcial.

