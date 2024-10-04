Kwan Pa introduces ‘Sweet Palm Wine’ Musical Drama To Theaters

The award-winning Ghanaian band Kwan Pa will debut their newest work, a musical drama film called Sweet Palm Wine, in Accra, Ghanaian theatres on October 26. The movie centres on a three-person family that, after experiencing financial difficulties in the city, returns to their hamlet.

It includes the distinctive palm wine music of Kwan Pa, which blends jazz, indigenous Ghanaian rhythms, and highlife.

Kwan Pa, who gained notoriety for popularizing palm wine music, composed a captivating new soundtrack specifically for the movie. Their well-known EP “Palm Wine Music” is included in the “Sweet Palm Wine” soundtrack, which will be published on October 25 before the film’s premiere. Nine tracks with lyrics in Kwan Pa’s signature palm wine style are included on the soundtrack.

The soundtrack includes nine songs in the palm wine style Kwan Pa is known for, with lyrics in English, Twi, Ewe and Ga. It also includes a track by Kwan Pa leader Asah Nkansah and their producer Kojosteve.

Since their formation in 2016, Kwan Pa has been well-known throughout Ghana and West Africa for its upbeat and catchy interpretation of palm wine music. They have received numerous prizes for the finest traditional band in Ghana and have played in important venues like Dubai, Moscow, and Qatar. Songs like “Felix Cannot Dance”, “5 Days of Christmas”, and “Kontomire Song” have made the band famous.

Directed by Wael H. Hakim, Sweet Palm Wine is produced by Wahala Entertainment, their record label. In addition, it has a number of actors, including Rosa K.O. Mensah, Willie Chambers, Fred Amugi, Pascaline Edwards, Aaron Adatsi, and Ricky Kofi Adelayitar. The musical score of the movie features both newly composed songs and Kwan Pa’s characteristic sound.

“We’re excited to share this musical experience on the big screen,” said Wael, the film’s director. “Kwan Pa’s music is the heart and soul of this film. Their palm wine style brings so much joy and life to the story.”

Sweet Palm Wine will premiere in Silver Bird cinemas in Accra on October 26. Kwan Pa’s soundtrack with the same title will be released digitally worldwide on October 25.

Kwan Pa. Photo Credit: Kwan Pa

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment, and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want to be featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767 or via Email at info@ghanamusic.com. #GhanaMusic