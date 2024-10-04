Tickets on sale for the Taabea Ghana Music Awards UK 2024

The Taabea Ghana Music Awards UK 2024 is just around the corner and this announcement is bound to built up anticipation.

Tickets are now on sale for this prestigious event, taking place on Saturday, 19th October, 2024, at the Grand Sapphire Hotel in Croydon.

Fans and music enthusiasts can purchase tickets exclusively at www.gmauk.co.uk.

Tickets for the Taabea Ghana Music Awards UK 2024

The evening promises to be a glamorous affair, with a formal or traditional dress code encouraged for attendees.

Join the Taabea Ghana Music Awards UK 2024 for an exciting red carpet experience from 6 PM to 8 PM, followed by an exhilarating show from 8 PM to 3 AM.

This year’s event celebrates the best in Ghanaian music and culture, so don’t miss your chance to be part of this unforgettable night!

Secure your tickets now and get ready to celebrate the vibrancy of Ghanaian artistry in the UK.

