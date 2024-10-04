fbpx
Events

Tickets on sale for the Taabea Ghana Music Awards UK 2024

aabea Ghana Music Awards UK 2024 promises to be a glamorous affair.

Photo of Ghana Music Ghana Music Follow on X Send an email 1 hour ago
1 minute read
Tickets on sale for the Taabea Ghana Music Awards UK 2024
Tickets on sale for the Taabea Ghana Music Awards UK 2024. Photo Credit: Ghana Music Awards UK

The Taabea Ghana Music Awards UK 2024 is just around the corner and this announcement is bound to built up anticipation.

Tickets are now on sale for this prestigious event, taking place on Saturday, 19th October, 2024, at the Grand Sapphire Hotel in Croydon.

Fans and music enthusiasts can purchase tickets exclusively at www.gmauk.co.uk.

Related Articles

Tickets for the Taabea Ghana Music Awards UK 2024

Tickets on sale for the Taabea Ghana Music Awards UK 2024
Tickets on sale for the Taabea Ghana Music Awards UK 2024

The evening promises to be a glamorous affair, with a formal or traditional dress code encouraged for attendees.

Join the Taabea Ghana Music Awards UK 2024 for an exciting red carpet experience from 6 PM to 8 PM, followed by an exhilarating show from 8 PM to 3 AM.

This year’s event celebrates the best in Ghanaian music and culture, so don’t miss your chance to be part of this unforgettable night!

Secure your tickets now and get ready to celebrate the vibrancy of Ghanaian artistry in the UK.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment, and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want to be featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767 or via Email at info@ghanamusic.com. #GhanaMusic

Tags
Photo of Ghana Music Ghana Music Follow on X Send an email 1 hour ago
1 minute read
Photo of Ghana Music

Ghana Music

Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.

Related Articles

Experience Akesse Brempong Live: UK Tour Dates & Venues Unveiled - Full Details HERE!

Experience Akesse Brempong Live: UK Tour Dates & Venues Unveiled – Full Details HERE!

28th May 2024
Watch: Ghana Music Awards UK 2021 nominees announcement

Watch: Ghana Music Awards UK 2021 nominees announcement

23rd July 2021
Dr Cryme reignites the Jama experience on latest heartbreak banger; My Woman

Dr Cryme reignites the Jama experience on latest heartbreak banger; My Woman

3rd September 2022

Highlighting the Enduring Legacy of Nana Quame in Ghanaian Highlife Music – Full Details HERE!

11th June 2024

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Back to top button

2024 Week 39: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown