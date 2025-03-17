Krack Afriq announces new collaboration with B.Brefo

Krack Afriq has announced his highly anticipated collaboration with B.Brefo titled ‘Precious,’ set to drop on March 26.

This smooth Afrobeats groove promises to blend the unique styles of both artists, making it one of the standout releases of the month.

Krack Afriq & B.Brefo

After a five-year hiatus since his last single ‘You Mi Love,’ Krack Afriq shared his excitement about his return:

Precious’ is an anthem for the gyal dem! It’s a smooth Afrobeats groove that will win the ladies over and will have the gents playing it for their women to remind them how precious they are. Krack Afriq

Collaborating with B.Brefo was an incredible experience for Krack Afriq, who describes the studio vibes as organic and effortless.

With the track set to drop under Number 5 Records, fans are eagerly awaiting this banger. As Krack Afriq makes his official return, ‘Precious’ promises to be a chart-topping hit.