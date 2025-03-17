Krack Afriq announces new collaboration with B.Brefo

Krack Afriq has announced his highly anticipated collaboration with B.Brefo titled ‘Precious,’ set to drop on March 26.
This smooth Afrobeats groove promises to blend the unique styles of both artists, making it one of the standout releases of the month.
After a five-year hiatus since his last single ‘You Mi Love,’ Krack Afriq shared his excitement about his return:
Collaborating with B.Brefo was an incredible experience for Krack Afriq, who describes the studio vibes as organic and effortless.
With the track set to drop under Number 5 Records, fans are eagerly awaiting this banger. As Krack Afriq makes his official return, ‘Precious’ promises to be a chart-topping hit.