Oxlade Announces Debut Album ‘Oxlade from Africa (OFA)’ – Full Details HERE!

On 20 September 2024, Oxlade is set to take the global stage by storm with the release of his debut album, ‘Oxlade From Africa (OFA)’.

The highly anticipated project reflects the Afro-Pop star’s desire to represent not just Surulere, Lagos, or Nigeria, but the entire Continent.

The multi-award winner pays homage to Africa’s elegance and beauty through his music, fashion, and imagery. Oxlade aims to make Africans proud of their heritage and culture by celebrating the richness of the Motherland.

‘Oxlade from Africa’ is a blend of Afrobeats, Afro-Swing, Amapiano, Coupé-Décalé and R’n’B. The singer’s distinctive vocals bounce on infectious rhythms, all expertly crafted under Spax’s meticulous supervision.

The album is a global representation of Africa featuring artists from the Continent, the Diaspora and the Caribbean. Oxlade collaborates with Bobi Wine, Dave, Fally Ipupa, Flavour, Ojahbee, Popcaan, Sarkodie, Tomi Owó and Wande Coal to bring a fresh spin on Afrobeats.

This body of work offers fans unique insights into Oxlade’s artistry curating a rich listening experience.

In ‘OFA’, Oxlade showcases his exceptional talent, intricate storytelling and musical versatility. The album shares his story as the Chosen One; taking listeners on a journey through the Oxyverse. This comprises of four dimensions: Love, Pain, Hustle, and Joy.

The album release follows his recent single, ‘Arabambi’ which marks the entry into the Love Dimension. His first release of the year offers a promising glimpse of what’s in store for the remainder of the project.

Oxlade has firmly established himself as a dominant force in the music industry. His impressive achievements include a double platinum certification for ‘Ku Lo Sa’ in Switzerland and platinum certifications in Canada, France, and Germany.

With chart-topping hits and collaborations with legendary artists like Bob Marley and Whitney Houston, Oxlade continues to prove he is a generational artist. Last year’s massive collaboration with Dave, ‘Intoxycated’, reached the Top 50 on the UK chart.

His prowess was further validated by mega-stars Usher and Wizkid, who shared the stage with him in Ghana and Paris, respectively. Most recently, Oxlade performed to an audience of 157,000 people at Sudoeste, solidifying his status as a global music sensation.

About OXLADE

Oxlade is an Afro-Pop singer and songwriter hailing from Lagos, Nigeria. This crooner is best known for his rich harmonies and signature falsetto. As a frontline artist of the new wave of Afrobeats, his poetic penmanship and heartfelt lyrics really strike a chord with his core following: The Oxygenes.

Though he is hailed as a break-out star from Surulere, Olaitan “Oxlade” Abdulrahman Ikuforiji, born on 22 April 1997, was actually raised in Mushin, Lagos. His journey into music started when he joined the school choir. This sparked a passion for singing, songwriting and experimenting with sound.

In 2018, the Afro-Pop star released three tracks before his breakthrough single, ‘Shugar’. This garnered significant attention from music executives and fans alike. Oxlade’s continued success led to high-profile collaborations with notable artists such as Bob Marley, Whitney Houston, Camila Cabello and Davido.

The singer continues to soar with career achievements including standout performances to 20,000 at the O2 Arena in London and 21,000 at Accor Arena, Paris. Oxlade’s highly acclaimed EP, ‘Oxygene’, featured the hit single ‘Away’, which received recognition from Rolling Stone.

2022 was a momentous year for Oxlade as he signed with Epic Records France, expanding his global reach. His single ‘Want You’ made a significant chart impact and the viral hit ‘Ku Lo Sa – A Colors Show’ achieved remarkable success.

The single reached the Billboard U.S. Afrobeats Songs Chart, UK Afrobeats Singles Chart and achieved Platinum status in multiple countries.

The green-tinted video for ‘Ku Lo Sa’ was a massive hit, garnering almost 100 million views on YouTube (to date) and becoming the third most-watched COLORSxSTUDIOS video of all time.

The song was also nominated for “Best Afrobeats Song” at the 2023 Billboard Music Awards and named one of the best Afro-Pop songs of 2022 by Complex and Rolling Stone.

Oxlade’s upward trajectory is evident. Highlights include performing with Usher, featuring in Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty Fashion Show, and becoming the first artist on Pandora’s ‘Africa Next.’

