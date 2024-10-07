With their upcoming event just around the corner, the Eat Drink Music Festival’s organizers are extending their highly anticipated experience to young attendees.

In a bid to promote family-friendly fun, they announce the EDM Kids Zone – an amusing space where kids under the age of 12 can tap into the festival’s spirit alongside their guardians. Although free, each kid must be accompanied by a ticket-wielding adult.

The Kids Zone will not only offer adult festival-goers peace of mind but also the opportunity for their kids to experience a variety of activities.

Eat Drink Music Festival announces Kids Zone for festival-goers with children. Photo Credit: EDM Festival

These will include, soccer darts and tables, video games on consoles and virtual reality, giant jenga, color coordination, Giant Connect 4, tic-tac-toe, face, and canvas painting, bouncing castles, Monopoly, archery, and bracelet making!

“We don’t want to treat the youngest among us as an afterthought this year. We plan to give them one of their best weekends ever, which is why we went out of our way to create a variety of activities.

We urge festival-goers with kids to come with them. There will be no extra costs associated as long as they wield a ticket and their children are under the age of 12,” Michael Ayenu Mensah, Founder of the festival, shared.

Last year, the Eat Drink Music Festival brought together over 10,000 people through a vibrant mix of music, food, art, and culture.

This year, an even greater turnout is expected for the two-day event, which is set to take place on October 26 and 27 at Accra Mall’s Ghud Park. Don’t leave your kids at home! Bring them along for a weekend of thrill and beautiful memories.

To buy tickets for 2024’s most anticipated event, dial *714*500# on all networks. You can also follow the Eat Drink Music Festival’s social media pages for more details or visit www.eatdrinkmusicfestival.com

Instagram: eatdrinkmusicfestival X (Twitter): @eatdrinkmusicgh

Facebook: Eat Drink Music – EDM Festival TikTok: eatdrinkmusicfestival

