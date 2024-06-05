Ghana Beats produces for hiphop Central Cee and Lil Baby

Ghanaian sound engineer Ghana Beats has made waves in both the UK and USA music scenes with his production of the hit drill hip-hop track “BAND4BAND”.

Featuring Central Cee and Lil Baby, the song has garnered significant attention, particularly on platforms like TikTok, where users have embraced a trend inspired by the track’s distinct accents.

In “BAND4BAND”, Lil Baby and Central Cee seamlessly exchange verses, each bringing their own unique style to the table.

This dynamic has sparked a humorous trend on TikTok, where creators playfully mimic the artists’ fashion choices and mannerisms.

Ghana Beats’ (also known as Dennis Atuahene Opoku) role as a producer and composer on “BAND4BAND” has been acknowledged across various music streaming platforms.

Known for his versatility and talent, Ghana Beats, who is of Ghanaian and German descent, has previously worked with artists such as Headie One, Summer Cem, Luciano, reezy, and KC Rebell.

In addition to Ghana Beats, “BAND4BAND” was also produced by Geenaro & Aasis Beats.

The track’s success has been reflected in it’s debut at No. 22 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, marking Central Cee’s highest charting position to date in the United States.

The collaboration between US rapper Lil Baby and Ghanaian producer Ghana Beats may be Central Cee’s biggest US chart triumph to date.

