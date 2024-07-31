UK-based Ghanaian artist Kobby Herbz Unveils New Single ‘Formular’

Burgeoning UK-based Ghanaian artiste Kobby Herbz, has released his latest single ‘Formular’ under Loop Music.

This captivating love song showcases Herbz’s versatility as he croons over a catchy Amapiano beat.

In ‘Formular’, Herbz expresses his deep admiration for a woman who embodies his ideal physical attributes, making for a relatable and engaging listen.

The song was skillfully produced, mixed, and mastered by Priestmadeitt, bringing out the best in Herbz’s soulful vocals.

‘Formular’ is a must-listen for fans of Amapiano and those who appreciate a good love song.”

