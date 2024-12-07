fbpx
UK-based Ghanaian musician Black Kat GH drops new EP ‘Alright’

Explore the latest EP release of Ghanaian artist Black Kat GH for his hit single "Alright", showcasing his raw energy and lyrical prowess. #BlackKatGH 

Ghanaian  hip-hop, hiplife and Afrobeats sensation, Black Kat GH, on Friday December 6, 2024 released an EP for his latest single, “Alright”. 

The EP featured the original song, produced by the talented Ogee Beatz and mixed by Meth Mix, along with the instrumental and acapella versions.

“Alright” has already garnered significant attention and praise from fans and critics alike.

The song showcases BlackKatGH’s signature raw energy and lyrical prowess, coupled with a captivating melody. 

With the release of the EP, fans will have the opportunity to immerse themselves fully in the musical journey of “Alright.”

Black Kat GH a UK-based artiste continues to shine brightly, as he got three nominations for the Ghana Music Awards, UK 2024; UK based Afrobeats / Afropop artiste of the year, UK based Afrobeats / Afropop song of the year and UK based best collaboration of the year.

His popularity and consistent release of hit songs is a proof to his dedication to crafting exceptional music. 

As he continues to push boundaries and experiment with new sounds, fans eagerly anticipate what Black Kat GH has in store for the future.

Cover Artwork: Alright - Black Kat GH
Download/Stream Link: https://ffm.to/blackkatgh-alright

Photos

Ghanaian hip-hop, hiplife and Afrobeats sensation, Black Kat GH. Photo Credit: Black Kat GH
