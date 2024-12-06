fbpx
95Antny’s ‘Liminal Spaces’: A Guide to Inner Reflection

Experience the introspective and experimental essence of 95Antny's EP "Liminal Spaces" - a sonic diary of urban existence.

Jude Tackie, Ghana Music
By Jude Tackie, Ghana Music
95Antny. Photo Credit: Instagram
95Antny is a Ghanaian alté artist and SuperJazzClub memberPhoto Credit: Instagram
Cover Artwork: Liminal Phases by 95Antny.
6.5
EP Review
Ghanaian alté artist and SuperJazzClub member 95Antny delivers a meditative and genre-fluid exploration with his latest EP “Liminal Spaces,” a project that embodies reflection, experimentation, and calm introspection.

Contents
In its pure essence, the EP navigates the liminal, those in-between spaces that hold moments of transition and discovery. The ones that feel like those quiet moments when the city exhales; when the hustle stops and your inner world starts speaking. It’s literally a guide for a conversation you have with yourself after a long day, when the walls between what is and what could be get beautifully blurry.

95Antny Portrays Raw Urban Soundtrack

95Antny. Photo Credit: Instagram
95Antny. Photo Credit: Instagram

95Anthny opens with “Tide”; an intro featuring Kwabena Dennis. The intro hits like that first coffee after a sleepless night; murky, uncertain, but somehow holding you together. You can’t miss but follow just the rhythms that makes you feel they heartbeats of someone processing life between dream and reality.

When “Curious Caesar” drops, it’s like 95Antny is reading your unexpressed frustrations. It is the kind of conversation you have with yourself at 2 AM. “You believe, I believe, we believe… You spend a lot of time, Outside your dream” – yeah, it stings because it’s real like a mirror reflecting those silent struggles of young creatives trying to hold onto hope.

He shifts dynamics with “iDentify”, introducing a more pronounced hip-hop energy while maintaining the project’s experimental essence. The lyricism becomes more confrontational, confronting inner demons and personal fortitude. “My demons when they come alive… Guess I’m one with the wave.” The track’s percussion and exploratory compositions add complexity and offers a dynamic contrast to the EP’s quieter moments.

95Antny. Photo Credit: Instagram
95Antny. Photo Credit: Instagram

“Typa Way” feels like that perfect exhale after tension. Water sounds, a relaxed voice saying “I’m feeling! some some typa way way wayy” – it’s exactly how relief sounds. This track is for everyone who’s ever needed a moment to just… be. No pressure, no performance, just existing.

Selassie’s feature on “Phases” is where things get beautifully introspective. It’s like watching memories float by, “In the night these feelings come alive” – those hours when your mind plays back scenes, unfiltered and raw.

“Under The Sun” closes the journey with a wisdom that feels earned, not preached. “If it’s true, nothing new under the sun…then stay true, live it through.” Simple. Profound. The kind of line that stops you mid-scroll and makes you take a breath.

For me, 95Antny has crafted a sonic diary of urban existence. Those in-between moments in Accra where dreams, struggles and quiet resilience dance together. It’s beautiful to see how the space is churning out to be, relatively accommodative. There is a space for people to put out music, irrespective of sound, style or defined genre.

The project is not a background noise but a companion who gets it, who knows exactly how it feels to be young, dreaming, and navigating the beautiful chaos of becoming.

Listen to Liminal Spaces by 95Antny

Cover Artwork: Liminal Phases by 95Antny.
EP Review
Great 6.5
PRODUCTION 7
LYRICAL CONTENT 6
ALBUM ART 6
TRACKLISTING 7
Summary
Ghanaian alté artist 95Antny's EP "Liminal Spaces" explores urban life, capturing transitions and discoveries, reflecting the struggles of young creatives and their dreams.
By Jude Tackie, Ghana Music
