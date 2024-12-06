SANTROFI is back – New single “Domebi” inspires ahead of Ghana’s election!

The second single of SANTROFI’s new album Making Moves (out 14 February 2025) was not written as a political song. It is a love song talking about a relationship that grows through mutual love and respect. But, as with every good Highlife song, it is more than that.

“Don’t make a promise you are not ready to keep,” is the first line of Domebi. A lot of promises have been made lately in the months leading up to the elections Ghana will be holding on the 7th of December.

“In this world, even we shall all perish in the end, so love me and I will love you back.” Domebi literally translates to: love me back.

Led by charismatic producer-bassist Kojo Ofori, SANTROFI unites eight of Accra’s most gifted musicians with a passion for both vintage Highlife grooves and a hip hop sensibility. Members of the band have played with leading Ghanaian artists including Ebo Taylor, Pat Thomas, Ambolley, AK Yeboah, and Highlife pioneer AB Crentsil, with whom they recorded just before he passed away – watch out for that!

Santrofi. Photo Credit: Outhere Records

After five solid years on the road, SANTROFI is now ready to release some fresh material, co-produced and mixed by four-time Grammy Award winner Jerry Boys (REM, Ali Farka Toure, Buena Vista Social Club, Orchestra Baobab, Kronos Quartet). The band has maintained an intense tour schedule, with 2024 seeing their first shows in the USA as well as a Japan tour with 13 sold-out shows.

SANTROFI have shared the stage and studio with rising stars of Ghana’s vibrant urban music scene such as KiDi, Yaw Tog, Black Sherif, AratheJay, and even Nigerian superstar Wizkid (who has made Accra his second home). The upcoming album sees the band teaming up with some of Ghana’s most exciting talents, such as AratheJay, Kofi Jamar, and rap icon Amerado.

“I love you just the way you are. Regardless of what people say, I will always choose you, but don’t take my love for granted. Do your best and I’ll do my best; nobody knows tomorrow.” The song talks about a guy who tries to put all his heart into a good relationship – and he asks his partner to do the same. Pour me water, pour me good things, pour me love. And if you are not ready to commit and invest in a relationship, it is better not to enter it.

Domebi’ is about love and respect, the foundation of any strong relationship. It’s a heartfelt plea: love me, and I will love you back. The song reminds us not to make promises we cannot keep, urging us to cherish and nurture the connections we hold dear. Kojo Ofori