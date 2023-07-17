fbpx
Michy Gh’s empowering new song ‘Hustle’ is a must-listen

Ghana Music Drum Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 26 mins ago
Michy Gh's empowering new song 'Hustle' is a must-listen
Photo Credit: Michy

Ghanaian entrepreneur and singer Diamond Michelle Gbagonah, better known as Michy, has dropped her first single of 2023, titled “Hustle“.

The Amapiano-genred song, is a powerful message of female empowerment. In it, Michy sings about the importance of hard work, independence, and making your own money.

The song’s message is particularly resonant for Michy, who has recently rebranded herself with a new stage name, Michy Gh. This change reflects her desire to distance herself from her past and to start anew.

“Hustle” is already making waves on streaming platforms, and it’s sure to inspire listeners of all ages. It’s a powerful reminder that anyone can achieve their dreams if they’re willing to work hard and never give up.

So what are you waiting for? Check out “Hustle” today and be inspired to hustle your way to success!

