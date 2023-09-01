‘Detour’: BRYAN THE MENSAH explores love in captivating EP

BRYAN THE MENSAH is back with a 5 track EP titled ‘Detour’, after releasing 3 singles earlier this year.

BRYAN THE MENSAH is a name that has been making waves in the alternative music scene.

With his unique style of rapping and singing, he has become a favorite among music lovers and as his fans expand, his discography equally grows, releasing several projects, singles, and features.

“Detour” is a captivating 5-track EP that explores the theme of love from various angles. Bryan bravely shares his personal experiences with love, highlighting heartbreak, growth, and transformation.

The EP underscores the importance of recognizing one’s worth in relationships, as seen through tracks like “Finally,” “If I Love You,” and his previously released single, “Something.”

What sets this EP apart is Bryan’s journey towards finding a profound love through his faith in Christ. The final tracks, “Deliver” and “Not Enough,” showcase his spiritual journey and how it has impacted his view on love.

The EP reflects BRYAN THE MENSAH’s evolution as an artist and his profound exploration of the complexities of love.

“We’ve been on this journey since 2016 but this year, I realized there was a much bigger picture to everything. We took a ‘Detour’ and found a new direction” (BRYAN THE MENSAH)

BRYAN THE MENSAH’s last project, “Road To Hastafari,” hit over a million listens with the hit R&B single, “Until I See You,” charting on several streaming platforms and becoming the fan fave.

With “Detour,” he continues to impress and solidify his place as an alternative/fusion artist to watch.

If you’re a lover of music and appreciate artists who are unafraid to explore the complexities of life, then “Detour” is an EP you don’t want to miss.

