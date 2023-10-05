Tagoe Sisters Reflect on 40 Years in Ministry & Secret to Their Longevity Ahead of upcoming concert

Legendary gospel duo and twin sisters, Tagoe Sisters have opened up on their longevity following their upcoming 40th anniversary in ministry.

In an exclusive interview with Roselyn Felli on Joy Prime’s Prime Morning show on Wednesday, October 4, 2023, the award-winning gospel singers shared how their close bond translated into their individual marriages.

According to them, when they first got married, they moved into the same house with their husbands.

“It wasn’t difficult when we first married because we moved into the same house but we lived in different rooms. We didn’t agree with our husbands to reside in the same house but they understand us because we are always together, talking and gossiping together,” they shared.

She continued: “Everywhere we go he [husband] would say ‘For them, they are together so don’t worry,” explaining that their partners understood their close bond and did not want to interfere.

Although they both have separate families now, the sisters explained that their relationship together is still at par with their individual relationships with their husbands.

“For now, it’s a 50-50 kind of situation because I am with my husband and my sister at the same time. My husband knows we balance it. Sometimes my husband would tell me to go to my sister because he knows we are so tight that he doesn’t want to be a hindrance to our twin relationship,” they said.

