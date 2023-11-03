Jadu releases ‘Your Love’ – A captivating Afrobeat banger

The music world is abuzz with excitement as the highly versatile artist Jadu releases his latest single, “Your Love.“

With this release, Jadu continues to captivate audiences with his unique sound and musical artistry.

“Your Love” is an Afrobeat banger, smoothly delivered with heartwarming lyrics by Jadu to soothe the hearts of his lover.

In this song, Jadu expresses his deep love for his partner.

Featuring a simple yet catchy chorus, this single is sure to become a household favorite.

According to Jadu, “Your Love” was easy to write because every word in the song came from his heart. He considers it one of his favorites and can’t wait to share it with his fans. He hopes the song resonates with everyone who listens to it.

The single is now available for streaming on most platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, Tidal, BoomPlay, Audiomack, and your favorite DSP.

About Jadu:

Jadu is a Ghanaian American recording artist whose music is deeply rooted in his African and American experiences, which greatly influence his storytelling and delivery.

For media inquiries, interview requests, or promotional materials, please contact:

Instagram: @jadumuzik

Tiktok: @jadumuzik

Facebook: @Jadumuzik

Email: Jadumaha@gmail.com

