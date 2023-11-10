fbpx
Top Stories

Drumz, Formerly Atumpan, says he would build a house rather than pay DJs and Advises New Artistes on Relationships

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 15 seconds ago
Drumz, Formerly Atumpan, says he would build a house rather than pay DJs and Advises New Artistes on Relationships
Photo Credit: Drumz

Ghanaian artiste Drumz, formerly known as Atumpan of “The Thing” fame, recently shared his frustrations with the challenges faced by musicians in promoting their songs in Ghana.

In a candid interview with Nana Romeo, Drumz highlighted the financial strain of promoting songs through Ghanaian DJs and expressed his preference for investing in tangible assets like building a house.

Additionally, he offered valuable advice to emerging artists regarding relationships with individuals seeking fame and financial gain.

The Cost of Song Promotion:

Drumz revealed that he had invested significant sums in promoting his songs through Ghanaian DJs, only to find that the hype surrounding his music dwindled once he left the country.

Citing the changing dynamics of the music industry and the limitations faced by non-resident artists, Drumz emphasized the challenges associated with traditional promotional methods.

He suggested that the evolving landscape of music promotion platforms has prompted him to reconsider allocating funds towards constructing a building rather than traditional promotion.

Relationship Woes in the Music Industry:

Sharing insights into his personal experiences, Drumz cautioned emerging artists about the pitfalls of relationships with individuals solely interested in fame and financial gains.

He recounted instances where women, commonly referred to as “groupies,” would engage with him during his peak popularity but move on to other artists once his fame subsided.

Drumz advised up-and-coming musicians to be discerning in their associations to avoid potential negative impacts on their careers and personal lives.

A Warning for New Artistes:

Drumz concluded by advising new artists to exercise caution when navigating relationships within the industry.

He stressed the importance of being mindful of individuals who may be attracted to the spotlight rather than genuine connections. While acknowledging that such dynamics are not exclusive to women, Drumz aimed to provide a cautionary tale to his colleagues based on his own experiences.

In the ever-evolving music industry, Drumz’s candid revelations shed light on the challenges artists face in promotion and relationships, offering valuable insights for emerging talents navigating their way through the complexities of the entertainment world.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767. #GhanaMusic

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 15 seconds ago
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

Reggie 'N' Bollie out with official Christmas banger; Ye Ko Di

Reggie 'N' Bollie out with official Christmas banger; Ye Ko Di

5th December 2019
Drumz partners with Flowking Stone for yet another hit tune; More Fire

Drumz partners with Flowking Stone for yet another hit tune; More Fire

31st October 2019
Atumpan advices GH hitmakers not to remain local champions

Atumpan advices GH hitmakers not to remain local champions

30th April 2019
Ghanaian artistes that were one-hit wonders

Ghanaian artistes that were one-hit wonders

26th April 2019

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Check Also
Close

2023 Week 44: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown 2023 Week 43: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown 2023 Week 42: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker