Reggie Rockstone Exposes Corruption in Ghana’s Music Industry: Alleged Purchase of Fake Online Streams – Full Details HERE

Reggie Rockstone, the iconic figure in Ghanaian rap, has disclosed the existence of pervasive corruption within the country’s music industry. According to him, certain artists are allegedly resorting to purchasing online streams to artificially enhance their popularity.

In a recent conversation on Property FM, Reggie Rockstone expressed concern about Ghanaian musicians not acquiring authentic streaming numbers, rather resorting to purchasing streams online to uplift their fame in the industry.

“The huge number of streams some musicians get are sometimes not genuine because they have streaming farms, the corruption that has infiltrated into music nowadays is a whole topic for another day that we need to discuss’’, he said.

The hiplife icon disclosed how creators and innovators of popular digital streaming platforms, including Spotify, are profiting immensely at the expense of the musicians themselves, adding that revenue generated from those platforms primarily benefits those who implemented the platforms, particularly individuals from other parts of the world.

“The white people are really enjoying our money out of the digital streaming platforms they’ve created like Spotify and the rest, they’re really spending our money, and they always find a new way to rip, so we have a lot of things that we have to look at’’, he added.

