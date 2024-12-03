fbpx
KK Fosu - Ghanaian Highlife legend. Photo Credit: KK Fosu
Celebrating 25 Years in Music: Ghanaian Highlife Legend KK Fosu’s Concert

Celebrate KK Fosu's 25th anniversary in the music industry with a star-studded concert in Accra.

By Kojo Dondo, Ghana Music

Ghanaian Highlife legend KK Fosu will commemorate his 25th anniversary in the music industry with a concert on Saturday, December 21, 2024.

The 25th-anniversary performance, which would be hosted at the Bayview Hotel in Accra, would feature music stars paying tribute to KK Fosu, one of Ghana’s illustrious musical sons.

KK Fosu has urged all fans across the country to attend the event and help make great memories.

“It has been months of planning, and finally we have scheduled a date to climax my 25 years in music. I have invited some of the top Highlife legends to grace the concert, and hopefully, it will be a great day in our music annals,” he said.

When asked about the legacy he had left in the music industry over the past 25 years, KK Fosu said he had received many testimonies about how his music had touched people’s lives positively.

Music is my life, and touching people through music is my main focus. I believe I have built a strong musical legacy over the years, and Ghanaians will attest to this.

KK Fosu

“Music is my life, and touching people through music is my main focus. I believe I have built a strong musical legacy over the years, and Ghanaians will attest to this”.

“There have been ups and downs, but we won’t stop doing good music, and I am very delighted about the upcoming concert so that Ghanaians will have something to remember me with,” he said.

The artist line-up for KK Fosu’s forthcoming concert is star-studded with the likes of Samini, Bisa Kdei, Reggie Rockstone, Dada KD, Pat Thomas, Ofori Amponsah, and Kofi Nti, among many others.

Kojo Dondo (Contributor-at-Large) dives deep into matters of the moment with a witty (and sometimes sarcastic) pen. He separates artistic fire from fleeting trends, leaving no one unscathed.
