Celebrate Independence Day with Ofori Amponsah at Gh@67 Live Concert

AK24 Entertainment and Snoop Entertainment are thrilled to announce the GH@67 Live Concert, an official celebration of Ghana’s Independence Day.

Set to take place on the 8th of March 2024 at The Forum 144 N Wall St, Columbus, OH 43215, this concert promises to be a night of unforgettable music and festivities.

Headlining the event are one of Ghana’s most talented artists, Ofori Amponsah who will bring his unique style and energetic performance to the stage.

Fans can expect a diverse range of musical genres, from Highlife to Afrobeat, ensuring there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

Photo Credit: AK24 Entertainment

As Ghana marks its 67th year of independence, this concert serves as a testament to the country’s vibrant cultural heritage and its influence on the global music scene.

It’s an opportunity for Ghanaians and music lovers alike to come together and spectacularly celebrate this important milestone.

Ticket purchases for the GH@67 Live Concert on EventBrite

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/ghana-67-independence-day-celebration-tickets-805235229247

Don’t miss out on what promises to be an electrifying night of celebration.

