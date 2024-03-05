fbpx
Top Stories

Kojo Antwi’s Kwashieman House Destroyed by Monstrous Fire

Among other properties destroyed was a recording studio in the house.

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on X Send an email 1 hour agoLast Updated: 5th March 2024
1 minute read
Kojo Antwi's Kwashieman House Destroyed by Monstrous Fire
Kojo Antwi's Kwashieman House Destroyed by Monstrous Fire Photo Credit: Kojo Antwi/Facebook

Ghanaian living legend, Kojo Antwi, experienced a fire incident at his residence.

The music legend’s house at Hong Kong, Kwashieman, Ablekuma North Constituency, Accra, on Monday, March 4, 2024, was razed by fire.

In an Instagram (IG) video shared by blogger Nkonkonsa, as personnel of the Ghana Fire Service attended to the monstrous fire, with water, their head could be heard cautioning: “Let’s advance in bits, I need you boys alive.”

Related Articles

While the cause of the fire is yet to be established, reports by several news outlets suggest it started in a corridor, close to the kitchen.

Among other properties destroyed was a recording studio in the house.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment, and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want to be featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767 or via Email at info@ghanamusic.com. #GhanaMusic

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on X Send an email 1 hour agoLast Updated: 5th March 2024
1 minute read
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

Esther Smith's lost opportunity on Beyonce's Lion King: The Gift project & what it means for Ghana's Gospel music industry!

Esther Smith’s lost opportunity on Beyonce’s Lion King: The Gift project & what it means for Ghana’s Gospel music industry!

9th December 2021
Album review: The Experience by Joe Mettle

Album review: The Experience by Joe Mettle

23rd July 2021
Mr Drew's 'Mood' enters Apple Music's Top 100 Ghana songs of 2021 charts

Mr Drew’s ‘Mood’ enters Apple Music’s Top 100 Ghana songs of 2021 charts

8th December 2021
Eno Barony crowned AFRIMMA 2020 Best Female Rap act! See full list of winners

Eno Barony crowned AFRIMMA 2020 Best Female Rap act! See full list of winners

16th November 2020

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

Necessary

Advertising

Analytics

Other

2024 Week 9: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown