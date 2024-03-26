fbpx
A.Y Poyoo Exposes Record Label: Music Vanished From Online Platforms – Full Details HERE!

A.Y Poyoo Opens Up About Record Label Woes

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music 26th March 2024
A.Y Poyoo Exposes Record Label: Music Vanished From Online Platforms - Full Details HERE!
Photo Credit: A.Y Poyoo

Ghanaian artist A.Y Poyoo has voiced grievances regarding his previous record label’s purported removal of all his music from online platforms following their separation.

In a video shared on Instagram, Poyoo expressed distress over the impact on his career, stating, “My fans will notice over one year now, all my songs have been deleted from the online stores and that has really affected me.”

He further lamented the financial repercussions, saying, “Imagine I’m earning $2,000 a month or $3,000 and all of a sudden you’re not earning anything because they’ve deleted your songs from online.”

Poyoo stressed the importance of fair treatment in the music industry, stating, “If there is an issue, Poyoo you are going so we have to share percentage even if you’re gone, I have percentage in the songs you have taken because we worked together.” he stated.

