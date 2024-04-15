Nhyiraba Kojo Leads His call for Support for Funny Face with GHS 20,000

Ghanaian rapper turned businessman, Nhyiraba Kojo, has urged Ghanaians to extend their prayers to embattled comedian, Funny Face, amidst his recent challenges.

Despite Funny Face’s recent erratic behavior, Nhyiraba Kojo believes the comedian deserves a second chance to overcome his current predicament, particularly following his recent accident.

Speaking on the United Showbiz program on April 13, 2024, Nhyiraba Kojo expressed his inability to offer Funny Face employment but pledged financial support by providing him with GH¢20,000.

He emphasized the importance of supporting Funny Face with prayers, highlighting his positive influence on children and the concerning nature of his current situation.

Reflecting on his recent struggles, Funny Face acknowledged his past behavior, admitting to being a nuisance to Ghanaians.

In an interview with Kofi TV, he expressed remorse and sought forgiveness, taking full responsibility for his actions and committing to a journey of self-improvement.

Following his two-week detention, Funny Face was granted bail on April 9, 2024, by the Kasoa-Akweley District Court. He was released on bail of GH¢120,000 with two sureties and is expected to reappear in court in four weeks as investigations into the accident continue.

The calls for support and understanding for Funny Face underscore the challenges he faces and the importance of empathy and encouragement during difficult times.

