Ayisha Modi, others Condemn Shatta Wale’s Insults To Stonebwoy; Shatta Reacts – Full Details HERE!

Ayisha Modi, others Condemn Shatta Wale's Insults To Stonebwoy

Fun Fact: Shatta has featured with Grammy's most awarded artiste of all time!

Ayisha Modi, others Condemn Shatta Wale's Insults Towards Stonebwoy
Ayisha Modi, others Condemn Shatta Wale's Insults Towards Stonebwoy. Photo Credit: Ayisha Modi/Stonebwoy/FB

Ayisha Modi and other netizens have strongly criticized Shatta Wale for his recent verbal attacks on Stonebwoy, sparking widespread backlash.

Shatta Wale faced severe criticism after directing insults at Stonebwoy on stage and bringing up the BHIM Nation boss’s late mother, a move that ignited outrage among fans.

Instagram screenshot of Ayisha Modi’s post

The controversy stemmed from reports that Stonebwoy opted out of the Abeka ‘Sala festival’ upon learning that Shatta Wale was also scheduled to perform.

Apparently unwilling to share the stage with his rival, Stonebwoy’s decision seemingly offended Shatta Wale, leading to his social media outbursts.

Adding her voice to the chorus of disapproval, Ayisha Modi questioned Shatta Wale’s behavior, particularly his desire to share the stage with an accomplished artist like Stonebwoy, who boasts a BET win and Grammy nomination.

She also condemned Shatta Wale’s disrespectful remarks about Stonebwoy’s deceased mother, highlighting the hypocrisy of insulting someone’s late mother while failing to support his own.

As the controversy continues to unfold, Stonebwoy has yet to issue a response to Shatta Wale’s social media tirade, leaving fans eager to see how the situation will unfold in the coming days.

