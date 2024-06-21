Drupz makes a comeback with “Godfather”

After a two-year hiatus, Drupz storms back onto the scene with a groundbreaking single set to reshape the sound and style of music.

Since his temporary departure from the spotlight, Drupz has been tirelessly perfecting his craft, performing on notable stages, and fine-tuning his unique sound.

“Godfather,” his latest magnum opus, is a testament to his innovative spirit and unwavering dedication to his craft.

Watch Godfather by Drupz

This latest offering not only heralds a new chapter in Drupz’s journey but also promises to redefine the boundaries of his artistry.

Produced by the legendary RVSSIAN and mixed and mastered by the Ghanaian ingenious DJ Fortunedj, this captivating new tune is poised to captivate the audience worldwide, cementing his status as a force to be reckoned with.

Drupz

As one of the most anticipated comebacks in recent memory, “Godfather” is out across all streaming platforms, accompanied by a stunning studio music video directed by the creative genius Eugenia Atitso, shot by Bako Studios, and edited by Abeiku Simonson.

“Godfather” is a triumphant declaration of Drupz’s artistic vision and reignites the spark that has made him a beloved figure in the showbiz world.

This comeback single is not just a statement – it is a global movement. “Godfather” is a call to arms, a rallying cry for those who crave something new, something authentic, and something that will leave an indelible legacy on the music world.

