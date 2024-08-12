Sofie ‘Krobo Princess’ blends Afrobeats, R&B, and Funk for the perfect song

Krobo Princess by Sofie is an upbeat summer anthem that conveys her powerful emotions through vivid lyrics and a compelling voice.

Throughout the song, Sofie reflects on a past lover with beautiful storytelling complemented by the rhythm section.

This Afropop banger is a fusion of Afrobeats and R&B with a touch of funk, making it a perfect, fun song for the summer.

Listen to Krobo Princess by Sofie

Krobo Princess was written by Sofie and skillfully produced and mixed by MikeMillzOn’em, with Carter Pankow adding his dynamic guitar work and Zach Pereyra mastering the final track.

Sofie is a Ghanaian singer, songwriter, and producer raised between Ghana and the UK, with three EPs and multiple singles to her name.

Her most recent release is the If You Don’t Stop Remix which came out in July 2024.

