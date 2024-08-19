New Single! Qwamenewking releases “Wabasuo” featuring Tintin O’clock

Ghanaian U.S.-based artist Eric Frimpong, well known as Qwamenewking, has once again graced the music scene with his latest single, titled “Wabasuo.”

The track, which features the talented Tintin O’clock, is now officially available on all major digital platforms.

“Wabasuo” showcases Qwamenewking’s unique rhythms and dynamic sounds, solidifying his reputation as a versatile artist.

Known for his ability to seamlessly fuse traditional Ghanaian music with modern influences, Qwamenewking continues to carve out a distinctive niche in the music industry.

Listen to Qwamenewking’s Wabasuo

The collaboration with Tintin O’clock brings an exciting dynamic to the track, with both artists delivering captivating performances.

The chemistry between the two is evident, creating a song that is sure to resonate with fans of Afrobeat and beyond.

With “Wabasuo,” Qwamenewking adds yet another hit to his growing catalog, demonstrating his commitment to pushing the boundaries of his craft.

The single’s release on all digital platforms makes it easily accessible to listeners worldwide, ensuring that it reaches a broad audience.

As Qwamenewking continues to make waves in the music industry, “Wabasuo” stands as a testament to his talent and dedication. Fans and music lovers alike can look forward to more exciting projects from this Ghanaian artist as he continues to represent his heritage on the global stage.

Be sure to check out the new single and experience the magic of Qwamenewking and Tintin O’clock for yourself and Don’t forget to update your playlist, click on the links via the links below and stream.

