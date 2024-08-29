Lord YG gets Hip-Hop fans busy with 2-pack single ‘Better Days’ and ‘I’m Gone’

Lord YG offloads two new gripping chapters from his life, ‘Better Days’ and ‘I’m Gone.’

If it feels like it was only yesterday you heard of Lord YG, it’s because it was. Just a few months ago, the rapper announced himself as a rising industry force.

He made huge waves, captivating everyone with then-new singles ‘Bittersweet’ and later ‘Steeze and Vibes.’ Now, he returns with two more tracks: ‘Better Days’ and ‘I’m Gone,’ and they do not disappoint!

Of the two, ‘Better Days’ bears the torch of hope. Lord YG’s heart unfolds over soothing piano keys as he reminisces about the days when he had it rough. Thankfully, he never let the ball drop and kept pushing: “I came far. I cannot quit,” he asserts in the hook.

Each verse he lays on the Faygo production evokes memories of the rapper’s past and ambition, uplifting audiences through a flurry of well-crafted bars. While ‘Better Days’ uplifts, ‘I’m Gone,’ produced by Zodivc, seeks to empower. It is a testament to the power of resilience, making it the ultimate Survivor Story.

Contrary to the former, its piano keys are more somber. They are expressive of Lord YG’s journey through the wire. Here, the rapper excites with relatable narratives, sharing his battle scars. He manifests the personality of a wise sage through a catchy hook that breeds inspiration.

Both songs deliver stellar wordplay and rhymes that will pique the interest of Hip-Hop enthusiasts. They showcase Lord YG’s refreshing style and knack for gripping street tales, building anticipation for his upcoming project.

Speaking of what’s to come, the rapper told the press, “I am currently finalizing my first major project. It will capture the essence of my life’s experiences and journey through deeply personal narratives.”

After being immersed in music since childhood, it was only a matter of time before Lord YG, born Festus Aziamakpor, blew! His gripping street tales–inspired by Accra’s hard-knock life and vibrant culture–offer an exciting glimpse of his youthful yet old soul.

Though relatively new, Lord YG’s music, a striking blend of Hip-Hop and Afro-tinted sounds and anything in between, is already setting the airwaves ablaze.

Are you excited about Lord YG’s debut project? Follow the rapper on his socials and keep an eye out for upcoming news and releases.

