C Burn to drop new EP “Aidoo Intelligence” on October 4

Award-winning Ghanaian musician Benjamin Aidoo, popularly known in the entertainment industry as C Burn, is all set to release his highly anticipated second EP, “Aidoo Intelligence.”

This latest project is set to drop on October 4, 2024, and marks a significant milestone in his musical journey, building on the success of his well-received 2021 EP, “A Lady’s Man.”

Hailing from Cape Coast, the US based musician has established himself as one of Ghana’s most versatile and innovative musicians, who always fuses various genres and styles to create something distinct and memorable.

His new EP, “Aidoo Intelligence,” is no different. It features five diverse tracks, each offering a fresh sound and genre, further solidifying his reputation as a multi-talented artist who refuses to be boxed into one style.

The title, “Aidoo Intelligence,” reflects his confidence in his artistic abilities, promising a collection of songs that highlight his musical growth and showcase his creative intelligence and vision.

Speaking about the upcoming release, C Burn said, “Aidoo Intelligence promises to be a celebration of musical diversity and creativity, inviting fans to appreciate the artistry woven throughout each track. Every song is a unique story, a different mood and a fresh sound.”

The buzz surrounding this EP is not just because of C Burn’s growing fanbase, but also due to his incredible run in the music industry. C Burn is fresh off winning the “Hiplife/Hip-Hop Song of the Year USA” at the 2024 Ghana Music Awards USA for his popular track ‘Logoligi.’

This prestigious win comes after his success at the 2023 edition of the same awards, where he bagged “Producer/Sound Engineer of the Year” and another “Hiplife/Hip-Hop Song of the Year” accolade.

These awards have cemented his status as a powerhouse in Ghana’s music scene, and all eyes are now on what “Aidoo Intelligence” will bring.

C Burn’s ability to blend Afrobeats, Highlife, Hiplife, and Hip-Hop seamlessly into his music has been one of the hallmarks of his artistry. His previous EP, “A Lady’s Man,” resonated deeply with fans for its smooth melodies and relatable lyrics.

Now, with “Aidoo Intelligence,” he aims to take his listeners on an even more dynamic journey through music, tapping into various influences while keeping his signature style intact.

With less than a month to go until the launch of the EP, anticipation continues to build. C Burn has promised an unforgettable musical experience that will leave a lasting impression on listeners and further highlight his evolving artistry.

The stage is set for what could be one of the most exciting releases in Ghana’s music scene this year. Fans and music lovers alike should mark their calendars for October 4, as “Aidoo Intelligence” is sure to make waves both locally and internationally.

