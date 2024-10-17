Elsie Raad Set to Release Second Single of the Year Featuring Ess Thee Legend

Ghanaian Nigerian, Lebanese female artist Elsie Raad is thrilled to announce the release of her highly anticipated second single of the year, featuring the renowned Ess thee Legend. The new track, “Mensei Da” which promises to captivate listeners with its unique sound and compelling lyrics, will officially drop on 23rd October 2024.

Following the success of her earlier release this year; 26, Elsie Raad is ready to take things to the next level with this collaboration. This song showcases a seamless blend of both talents, delivering a refreshing fusion of Ghanaian rhythms, contemporary vibes and Amapiano sounds.

Elsie Raad. Photo Credit: Elsie Raad

“Working with Ess thee Legend has been an incredible experience. This track represents growth, creativity, and my desire to connect with listeners on a deeper level,” said Elsie Raad.

The single will be available across all major streaming platforms, accompanied by exciting visuals and promotional content leading up to the release date.

For interviews, media inquiries, or promotional partnerships, please contact: mgtofelsieraad@gmail.com Follow Elsie Raad on social media for updates: Instagram | Twitter | Facebook: elsie_raad Stay tuned for an unforgettable release on October 23rd, 2024!

