'Music Is My Life' Concert 2025 promises to be bigger

Music Is My Life' Concert as more than just a celebration of music.

Music Is My Life’ Concert 2025 promises to be bigger
Photo Credit: Mimlife Records

Mimlife Records has long been known for lighting up the Tema environs with it’s highly anticipated annual event, the ‘Music Is My Life’ Concert, which ushers Ghanaians into the new year with unmatched energy.

On January 1st, 2024, the concert did not disappoint, showcasing a star-studded lineup that featured some of the biggest names in Ghanaian music, including Shatta Wale, Kuami Eugene, Ras Kuuku, KiDi, DWP Academy, Sista Afia, Olive the Boy, and more.

Despite 2024 still being in progress, rumors have already begun to circulate about the 2025 edition, with whispers suggesting that all of Ghana’s top heavyweight artists will grace the stage, making it one of the most anticipated concerts of the new year.

Watch A Recent MIMLIFE Concert

Mubarak Nkrumah, the CEO of Mimlife Records, shared his excitement about the future.

We are always grateful that God has ushered us into a new year, and it should be celebrated in grand style. This year, Mimlife Records will give back to the community in a big way. We’ve already begun preparations for artist bookings,” he revealed, hinting at the massive scale of the upcoming event.

Beyond its impressive lineup, Mimlife Records, home to talents like Kimilist, Mista Myles, and Kwame Yesu.

‘Music Is My Life’ Concert as more than just a celebration of music and serves as a powerful platform to bring communities together, while also advocating for important social causes, creating a deeper connection with fans and residents alike.

‘Music Is My Life’ Concert 2025 promises to be bigger and better, continuing the label’s legacy of unforgettable performances and social change.

