Mimlife Records Welcomes Ghanaian Artist Kwame Yesu to Its Roster for an Exciting New Chapter

MimLife Records is thrilled to announce the exciting addition of Kwame Yesu, the dynamic HipHop and Afrobeats artist, to its roster.

Kwame Yesu is a Ghanaian artist known for his dynamic fusion of HipHop and Afrobeats genres. With a string of hit tracks under his belt, including the popular “Anadwo” featuring Kimillist and Black Sherif, Kwame Yesu’s musical prowess has earned him a dedicated fan base and critical acclaim.

MimLife Records is already home to a vibrant array of young talents, including Kimillist and Mista Myles, who have collectively propelled the label to the forefront of Ghana’s music scene.

The label has in the past, also worked with successful music acts such as B4Bonah who took the music space by storm in 2017.

The addition of Kwame Yesu marks an exciting new chapter for both the artist and the label, promising a fusion of creativity and innovation that’s set to captivate listeners nationwide.

“We are delighted to welcome Kwame Yesu to the MimLife family,” says Eric Asmah, General Manager of MimLife Records. “His unique musical style and undeniable talent perfectly align with our mission to nurture and promote exceptional Ghanaian artists. Together, we are eager to create music that leaves a lasting impact.”

Kwame Yesu’s signing to MimLife Records sets the stage for an exciting phase of collaboration, creativity, and chart-topping hits. Music enthusiasts and fans alike can anticipate fresh and invigorating musical experiences from this incredible partnership.

Music Is My Life Records (MIMLIFE Records) is a renowned Ghanaian record label based in Tema committed to fostering the growth of exceptional Ghanaian artists and delivering groundbreaking music to audiences both locally and globally.

Keep up with their projects through their socials: @mimliferecords

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767. #GhanaMusic